Bishop, wife accuse school of assault on their daughter in Ogun

This development emerged as the Bishop and his wife alleged that their daughter was assaulted by six of her colleagues on the school premises.

Lamenting the assault, the couple maintained that the case of assault that caused their daughter an injury on the face was being treated with levity.

While revealing that he got to know that his daughter had been assaulted when he paid her a visit to the school and saw a scar on her face, Ositelu stated that upon inquiry to ascertain the cause of the scar on her face, his daughter, a JSS 3 pupil, narrated that six of her colleagues assaulted her because she refused to obey their commands.

According to the Bishop, when he reported the case to the school management, nothing was done, adding that he was also denied a chance to take his daughter to the hospital for treatment.

He said, “I went to my daughter’s school to visit her on their visiting day in May 2023 and I was surprised to see that her face had been bruised seriously. I asked her what happened and she told me that six of her housemates in school beat her because she refused to do things that they wanted.

“I informed the principal of the school, Adenike Olodo, and was told that they would launch an investigation into the matter but the situation has remained the same. The school management is taking this matter with levity and if anything should happen to my daughter, I won’t take it lightly.

“The principal told me they have had issues of pupils trying to coerce others to join cults or get involved in sexual activities. I have tried on many occasions to get them to investigate this matter but they have been giving me excuses, they don’t even pick up my calls or reply to my messages again.”