ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bishop, wife accuse school of assault on their daughter in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The couple’s 14-year-old daughter had told her parents that she was assaulted on the school premises by six of her colleagues.

Bishop, wife accuse school of assault on their daughter in Ogun
Bishop, wife accuse school of assault on their daughter in Ogun

Recommended articles

This development emerged as the Bishop and his wife alleged that their daughter was assaulted by six of her colleagues on the school premises.

Lamenting the assault, the couple maintained that the case of assault that caused their daughter an injury on the face was being treated with levity.

While revealing that he got to know that his daughter had been assaulted when he paid her a visit to the school and saw a scar on her face, Ositelu stated that upon inquiry to ascertain the cause of the scar on her face, his daughter, a JSS 3 pupil, narrated that six of her colleagues assaulted her because she refused to obey their commands.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Bishop, when he reported the case to the school management, nothing was done, adding that he was also denied a chance to take his daughter to the hospital for treatment.

He said, “I went to my daughter’s school to visit her on their visiting day in May 2023 and I was surprised to see that her face had been bruised seriously. I asked her what happened and she told me that six of her housemates in school beat her because she refused to do things that they wanted.

“I informed the principal of the school, Adenike Olodo, and was told that they would launch an investigation into the matter but the situation has remained the same. The school management is taking this matter with levity and if anything should happen to my daughter, I won’t take it lightly.

“The principal told me they have had issues of pupils trying to coerce others to join cults or get involved in sexual activities. I have tried on many occasions to get them to investigate this matter but they have been giving me excuses, they don’t even pick up my calls or reply to my messages again.”

Roseline, on her part, said she was denied access to the school premises when she visited there regarding the case.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Health Watch lands over 250 solutions journalism stories in 2 years

Nigeria Health Watch lands over 250 solutions journalism stories in 2 years

Gov. Yusuf ledges to strengthen relationship with Saudi Arabia

Gov. Yusuf ledges to strengthen relationship with Saudi Arabia

Police Commission reacts as IGP Usman Baba is sacked by court

Police Commission reacts as IGP Usman Baba is sacked by court

Tinubu snuck out to beg some Senators to vote for Akpabio - Ndume

Tinubu snuck out to beg some Senators to vote for Akpabio - Ndume

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

INEC Chairman to testify in suit against Tinubu's victory

INEC Chairman to testify in suit against Tinubu's victory

Donald Trump arrested in Miami for mishandling classified documents

Donald Trump arrested in Miami for mishandling classified documents

Aiyedatiwa assumes role of acting governor as Akeredolu goes on medical leave

Aiyedatiwa assumes role of acting governor as Akeredolu goes on medical leave

Over 25,000 trafficked Nigerian girls, women trapped in Mali

Over 25,000 trafficked Nigerian girls, women trapped in Mali

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)

Young Lagosian high on Colorado d*es after hugging transformer

Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo

Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)

Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door