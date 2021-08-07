Bishop Oyedepo explains why he wears white clothes

As a cleric, many Oyedepo’s followers might have believed that the man of God wears white based on spiritual direction. But the cleric gave a reason that is quite far from spirituality.

Speaking during a sermon on Friday, August 6, 2021, Oyedepo said he wears white clothes because “it is the cheapest thing to wear.”

According to him, white clothes are cheaper and easier to maintain than others.

Oyedepo added that white clothes don’t fade to other colours.

He said, “Do you know why I wear white? It is the cheapest thing to wear. White suits are the cheapest or you don’t know, try it.

“Praise God. I used to crack joke with a friend and said, you see my dress, the whole thing; how much does it cost because I have the permanent white up and down that I wear.

“If I don’t change, you can’t know because if it fades, it fades to white. White can’t fade to black, it can only fade to white”.

It would be recalled that Bishop Oyedepo recently sacked about 40 pastors for not generating enough revenue in their branches.

The sacking of the pastors sparked controversy as many Nigerians slammed the cleric.