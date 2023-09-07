ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Harrison Ng'ang'a: Clean-shaven & bald men suffer divine wrath

Lynet Okumu

Bishop Harrison has taught his congregation that men should keep a certain amount of hair and beards to please God and avoid divine wrath.

Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship church
Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship church

In a recent sermon that has raised eyebrows and sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship Church, delivered a message about men's grooming habits.

Recommended articles

The bishop has discouraged men from shaving their heads clean, stating that it constitutes disobedience to God and leads to divine punishment.

According to a video clip that has been circulating on various social media platforms, Bishop Ng'ang'a addressed his congregation on the topic of hair grooming.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship church
Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship church Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pastor Ng'ang'a shares a controversial opinion on men in come-we-stay unions.

He began by reminding his male congregants that they had been instructed not to have long hair, in accordance with biblical teachings. However, he emphasised that shaving their heads entirely was not the solution.

"Men, we have been instructed not to have long hair. However, it should not be shaved cleanly," he said.

According to his interpretation, only women are allowed to have clean-shaven heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hatuwezi kata nywele yote tukae kama nyungu. Only women are allowed to do it. (We can't cut all our hair and end up looking like traditional cooking pots)," he said.

Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Bishop Ng'ang'a went on to make a bold claim that men who shave their heads completely are disobeying God, and as a consequence, they invite divine punishment into their lives.

"The homes of all men with clean-shaven heads start being destroyed. They will start complaining that they don't have money for rent," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bishop's message implied a direct connection between shaving one's head and financial hardships, suggesting that those who choose this grooming style are at risk of financial difficulties.

Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pastor Ng'ang'a puts Sh800M hotel on sale to fund new church in U.S.

While Bishop Ng'ang'a's sermon has attracted attention, it has also faced criticism and skepticism, particularly on social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many users expressed doubt about the validity of his claims and questioned the connection between hair grooming and one's financial well-being.

Some took a humorous approach, poking fun at the idea that bald men were inviting divine punishment.

Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

allano_gn Why sit down and listen to nonsense ??

ADVERTISEMENT

nyangaumaina_geoffrey Abaaana abaaana abaaana banaaaa

faith. Latoya The Levites like Samson and anyone dedicated to God like Samuel the mom promised never to shave his hair so it's a holy thing for men to have long hair, especially dress Samson was a Levite and a judge all Levites were not to shave hair he had seven dreadlocks

brianloskul na wenye hatuna hairline sasa? The competence of these religious men should be reviewed

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

7 major highlights of President Tinubu’s 100 days in office

7 major highlights of President Tinubu’s 100 days in office

Forex, Custom charges responsible for electricity meter increase - Experts

Forex, Custom charges responsible for electricity meter increase - Experts

Apapa's Labour Party faction shames Obi, accepts tribunal judgement

Apapa's Labour Party faction shames Obi, accepts tribunal judgement

MLSCN partners Medic West Africa to boost nation’s health sector’s potential

MLSCN partners Medic West Africa to boost nation’s health sector’s potential

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burns to death during spiritual power display

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burnt to death as spiritual power display backfires

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches bananas rides past lions safely

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches of bananas rides past lions (video)

File photo

Ghanaian man’s wife and his side chick fall in love, he's now begging (video)

Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win