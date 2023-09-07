In a recent sermon that has raised eyebrows and sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship Church, delivered a message about men's grooming habits.
Harrison Ng'ang'a: Clean-shaven & bald men suffer divine wrath
Bishop Harrison has taught his congregation that men should keep a certain amount of hair and beards to please God and avoid divine wrath.
The bishop has discouraged men from shaving their heads clean, stating that it constitutes disobedience to God and leads to divine punishment.
The unconventional hair sermon by Bishop Ng'ang'a
According to a video clip that has been circulating on various social media platforms, Bishop Ng'ang'a addressed his congregation on the topic of hair grooming.
He began by reminding his male congregants that they had been instructed not to have long hair, in accordance with biblical teachings. However, he emphasised that shaving their heads entirely was not the solution.
"Men, we have been instructed not to have long hair. However, it should not be shaved cleanly," he said.
According to his interpretation, only women are allowed to have clean-shaven heads.
"Hatuwezi kata nywele yote tukae kama nyungu. Only women are allowed to do it. (We can't cut all our hair and end up looking like traditional cooking pots)," he said.
Bishop Ng'ang'a: Men who shave their heads clean will face divine punishment
Bishop Ng'ang'a went on to make a bold claim that men who shave their heads completely are disobeying God, and as a consequence, they invite divine punishment into their lives.
"The homes of all men with clean-shaven heads start being destroyed. They will start complaining that they don't have money for rent," he said.
The bishop's message implied a direct connection between shaving one's head and financial hardships, suggesting that those who choose this grooming style are at risk of financial difficulties.
Netizens react to Bishop Ng'ang'a's unconventional sermon
While Bishop Ng'ang'a's sermon has attracted attention, it has also faced criticism and skepticism, particularly on social media platforms.
Many users expressed doubt about the validity of his claims and questioned the connection between hair grooming and one's financial well-being.
Some took a humorous approach, poking fun at the idea that bald men were inviting divine punishment.
Here are some reactions to the video.
allano_gn Why sit down and listen to nonsense ??
nyangaumaina_geoffrey Abaaana abaaana abaaana banaaaa
faith. Latoya The Levites like Samson and anyone dedicated to God like Samuel the mom promised never to shave his hair so it's a holy thing for men to have long hair, especially dress Samson was a Levite and a judge all Levites were not to shave hair he had seven dreadlocks
brianloskul na wenye hatuna hairline sasa? The competence of these religious men should be reviewed
