Billions all over the world prepare for November edition of Healing Crusade with Pastor Chris

The power-packed programme holds from 4th to 5th November, 2022.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome -- November healing school 2022
Billions of people from around the world are getting set with faith and high expectations for the glorious manifestation of God’s powers in the healing of the sick and restoration of lives as the next edition of the live transmission of healing streams live services with Pastor Chris gears up.

The next edition of the power-packed programme would hold from Friday, 4th to Saturday, 5th November 2022 and would be streamed to a global audience on Healing Streams TV.

Participants are expected to register at https://healingstreams.tv/LHS/global/FB

A special countdown programme to the Live Healing Services airing on Healing Streams TV @ www.healingstreams.tv on Monday to Friday by 6 p.m. (GMT+1) and on Saturday - Sunday by 4.00p.m. (GMT+1), provides answers to what to expect, how to prepare for the healing programme and what people from around the world say about their participation and anticipation.

Pastors and ministers are expected to share impact stories and victory reports from previous editions of the past, as well as their preparations and expectations for the upcoming programme. Moments of prayer and worship will be observed to stir faith and position the global audience for a marvelous time with the Lord.

Also, viewers have opportunities to watch testimonies of people whose lives were changed in the past editions of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris.

Their enthralling testimonies are reminders that Jesus is alive, and that He is the same yesterday, today, and forever, and He is still doing miracles.

A testimony recently featured on the programme is that of 15-year-old Prisca, who was contending with threatening health complications. She experienced body pain, hair loss, and blood cell and immunological abnormalities, among other symptoms. Her condition deteriorated badly. Her legs were swollen, and she could barely stand on her feet. Prisca was totally consigned to the wheelchair for mobility.

First, she was diagnosed with malaria and typhoid fever, but after treatment commenced, the symptoms she experienced worsened. Attempting several hospitals, she was further diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus after so many tests were conducted. Despite the medical procedures and treatments, she underwent, there was no improvement. Believing in a supernatural intervention, Prisca and her mother participated in the July 2022 Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris, and her story was changed from pain to praise. Today, she is healed and completely restored.

Calling in from India to share her expectations, Dr. Seena says, "I expect my son to rise up and walk!" Her son, Nitra, has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair; but he is next in line for a miracle. Come to this edition of the Live Healing Services.

Every day from now until the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, which begins on Friday, 4th November 2022, there will be testimonies of God’s love, lots of inspiration, times of worship, and special segments of prayer on the road to healing streams' live healing services.

Participate daily on Healing Streams TV at the time mentioned above and be super ready to experience that miracle you have been waiting for. Nothing is impossible with God.

This edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris is set to be an unending stream of blessings and the supernatural.

Get ready to experience and witness God bring His desire for health for all to fruition in your life and countless lives worldwide.

Don’t be left out; register now to participate at https://healingstreams.tv/LHS/global/FB

