The 65-year-old diamond expert died at an undisclosed private clinic in Paris, France on Saturday.

According to reports, the heart attack happened when a substance was injected into his penis, Belgian media reported.

The news of his death was confirmed by his company, Omega Diamond, which is based in Antwerp, Belgium.

A statement released by the company read, "It is with great sadness that we confirm the news that our founder, Ehud Arye Laniado passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was 65 years old.

"After living an exceptional life Ehud will be brought back home to Israel as his final resting place. He will be dearly missed by us all."

The Belgian-Isreali billionaire reportedly owned the most expensive penthouse in Monaco worth more than £30 million, as well as a house in the plush LA suburb of Bel Air, where he was said to have loved to drink bottles of Chateau Margaux with models and celebrities.

A family friend, who chose to remain anonymous, said the deceased billionaire was always mindful about his appearance and how other people perceived him.