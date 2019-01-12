The youngster entered a mood of uncontrollable excitement after the expensive gift was presented to him by his dad. A video of the memorable event was posted on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, via Twitter.

"So as a family we decided to fool my little brother and made him believe that he got the Boxster ," reads the post shared by the junior Gumede's sibling.

The Matric in South Africa, also known as Matriculation, is a final examination for secondary school students preparing them for higher learning.

It is described as the qualification received on graduating from high school.

On January 4, the matriculants from the previous year with higher rating in their tests, were invited to the Durban ICC to attend the official results ceremony.