According to a report, the two thieves were nabbed in Atakpa, Otukpo LGA of the state.

It was gathered that a motorcycle was discovered from the suspects when they were caught.

The angry mob took a different route in punishing the thieves. They paraded the duo across the community with huge stones on their head as wares for sale in a bid to find a potential buyer.

The action taken by the residents is reported to serve as a deterrent to others with intention to carryout such act.