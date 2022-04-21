Between Bishop Kukah and the Presidency

His sermon on the day said in part, “The government has slid into hibernation mode. It is hard to know whether the problem is that those in power do not hear, see, feel, know, or just don’t care. Either way, from this crossroad, we must make a choice, to go forward, turn left or right or return home. None of these choices is easy, yet, guided by the light of the risen Christ, we can reclaim our country from its impending slide to anarchy.

“The greatest challenge now is how to begin a process of reconstructing our nation hoping that we can hang on and survive the 2023 elections. The real challenge before us now is to look beyond politics and face the challenge of forming character and faith in our country. Here, leaders of religion, Christianity and Islam, need to truthfully face the role of religion in the survival of our country. The Nigerian Constitution has very clearly delineated the fine boundaries between religion and politics. Yet many politicians continue to behave as if they are presiding over both the political and the spiritual realms in their states rather than governing in a Democracy.”.

The issue with the sermon, however, is not that it isn’t true or even an inaccurate assessment of the current Nigerian situation, it is that many of the people with the level of influence that the Bishop wields in the country have not been able to muster the temerity to make those declarations in public and in the stinging manner that Bishop Kukah has.

For people who are familiar with Kukah, this is hardly surprising. He boasts a reputation of speaking truth to power with the unmatched vim that usually provokes his targets to action from the burn of its sting.

The sting behind his words seem to come from a certain popularity he enjoys among the people as a religious leader whose piety requires of him to conduct himself with the highest level of integrity.

This integrity is what is now being targeted by the spokespeople of the President who have been unable to turn the usual blind eye reserved for critics of the administration. The usual composure with which the government buries its proverbial head in the sand until pointed issues fizzle away is not going to suffice now and the President’s media aides made sure of it.

The “Presidency boys” got in formation, unashamedly took aim and bared their fangs against the character of the priest. Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President took to Twitter to make claims about “Kukah’s Virus of Hate” saying that the Bishop hates the President.

Some of Garba’s tweets on the matter read, “For a man who has been spreading hate for decades, nothing new in the homily, except for the fact that while millions of Christians were remembering the Lord’s crucifixion on Friday, His descent on Saturday, His resurrection on Sunday, and subsequent appearance to his disciples

Bishop Matthew Kukah was playing politics. From his pulpit he devoted his Easter message not to Christ’s death and rebirth so Man might be saved – but to damning the government in the most un-Christian terms.

Bishop Kukah neglects the Bible’s teachings in James 1:26: “If anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his heart, this person's religion is worthless”

Easter should be a time for renewal, and for hope. For those in authority – both temporal and spiritual – to come together in word and deed so those who look to them for example can be inspired by their grace.

This is not a time for religious leaders to play politics, or politicians to play religion. It is a time, as in Titus 3:9 to “avoid foolish controversies, genealogies, dissensions, and quarrels about the law, for they are unprofitable and worthless”.

Yet Bishop Kukah used his sermon purposefully to make dissensions and quarrels about the law. His accusatory list against the government revealed only his hatred for them.”

Those are also flanked by the cryptic tweets posted by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity that said, “Those who divided Nigeria with their mouths, with evil, unguarded speaking, are the ones now accusing President Buhari. How sad! Their wicked intentions shall not come to pass.”

Neither of these responses attended to any of the issues that Kukah’s Easter message mentioned, revealing more about the Presidency than they are usually willing to volunteer themselves. The protection of the ‘stellar’ reputation of their principal seemed to be more urgent than answering to the dire accusations levelled against the government.