Betway Nigeria donates N5,000,000 in medical fees to Lagosian in need

The entertainment platform partnered with the Lagos State Lotteries & Gaming Authority (LSLGA) to provide medical financial assistance under its Corporate Social Responsibility project. The aid provided represents one instance in a long line of community causes the leading brand has taken on over the past year.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Kunle Olamuyiwa, Chief Operating Officer, Betway Nigeria said, “Corporate Social Responsibility is embedded in our culture at Betway, and we have always been committed to the welfare of our customers and the communities we operate in. We are happy any time we have the opportunity to give hope to our people, and this donation to Adebayo Osagbemi through LSLGA is meant to renew hope, going a long way in helping to solve his health issues.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lottery Board, Mr. Bashir Are, received the donation on behalf of the recipient.

Throughout 2021, Betway Nigeria, through its community support program, donated over ₦14 million worth of fitness and sports equipment and health support to beneficiaries across Nigeria. With this medical finance support, Betway hopes to continue going above and beyond for the brand's communities.

-____-