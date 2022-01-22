RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Betway Nigeria donates N5,000,000 in medical fees to Lagosian in need

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Leading gaming and entertainment platform, Betway recently donated 5 million Naira to a Lagos state resident.

Betway Nigeria donates N5,000,000 in medical fees to Lagosian in need
Betway Nigeria donates N5,000,000 in medical fees to Lagosian in need

One month after its gaming experience center launch in November 2021, Betway presented a chance of better health to Osagbemi Adebayo at a presentation ceremony on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Recommended articles

The entertainment platform partnered with the Lagos State Lotteries & Gaming Authority (LSLGA) to provide medical financial assistance under its Corporate Social Responsibility project. The aid provided represents one instance in a long line of community causes the leading brand has taken on over the past year.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Kunle Olamuyiwa, Chief Operating Officer, Betway Nigeria said, “Corporate Social Responsibility is embedded in our culture at Betway, and we have always been committed to the welfare of our customers and the communities we operate in. We are happy any time we have the opportunity to give hope to our people, and this donation to Adebayo Osagbemi through LSLGA is meant to renew hope, going a long way in helping to solve his health issues.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lottery Board, Mr. Bashir Are, received the donation on behalf of the recipient.

Throughout 2021, Betway Nigeria, through its community support program, donated over ₦14 million worth of fitness and sports equipment and health support to beneficiaries across Nigeria. With this medical finance support, Betway hopes to continue going above and beyond for the brand's communities.

-____-

#FeaturebyBetway

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti monarch commends Buhari on security, good governance

Ekiti monarch commends Buhari on security, good governance

NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum for Zamfara workers

NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum for Zamfara workers

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta

Buni orders investigation as armed men shot driver dead in Yobe

Buni orders investigation as armed men shot driver dead in Yobe

APC Governor’s Forum condoles Tambuwal over brother’s death

APC Governor’s Forum condoles Tambuwal over brother’s death

COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday

COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday

‘Terrorists will be crushed’, Buhari reassures Kaduna residents

‘Terrorists will be crushed’, Buhari reassures Kaduna residents

Gombe lawmakers deny supporting Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid

Gombe lawmakers deny supporting Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid

#JusticeforHanifa: Ganduje vows to get justice for murdered 5-yr-old schoolgirl

#JusticeforHanifa: Ganduje vows to get justice for murdered 5-yr-old schoolgirl

Trending

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, choose to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Lagos wives can’t wait for 2021 AFCON to end - Survey

Super Eagles players were full of excitement after the victory

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi

Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Nigerian church members kneel outside chapel for lateness