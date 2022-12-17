Betway donates relief materials worth millions of Naira to NEMA for Bayelsa flood victims.

The floods also destroyed residents’ only means of livelihood, inevitably leading to increased hunger amongst affected communities. This he said, is the reason why Betway as a responsible company is supporting NEMA in its disaster relief provisions for affected communities in Bayelsa.

Pulse Nigeria

Otunba Olamuyiwa stated that the donation forms part of the company’s duty and belief to do it’s best to leave positive imprints in the countries that Betway operates in, in addition to it’s offering of unique betting products and encouraging responsible gaming amongst players.

Pulse Nigeria

Receiving the relief materials, Hon. Igrubia Walaman Sam, Chairman, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, applauded Betway’s generosity . He expressed joy over the company’s support of BSEMA and NEMA in providing succor to flood victims in the state. This donation, which he described as being timely due to the period which almost coincides with the yuletide, will surely bring smiles to the faces of recipients. He called on other corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to join NEMA in providing the much-needed supports to communities affected by flood and other natural disasters in the country.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the event Godwin Tepkikor who is the South South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA applauded Betway’s show of love by donating food and daily need materials in support of government’s efforts to cushion the effects of the unfortunate flooding of communities in the State. According to him, more companies should take corporate social responsibility even more seriously, by providing support to communities outside where they do business.

Pulse Nigeria

The items donated by Betway include bags of Rice, Beans, Gallons of Groundnut Oil, Cartons of Noodles, Spaghetti, Tomato pastes, Antiseptics, Tooth Paste, Bathing Soap, Sanitary Towels, among other essential items worth five million Naira

About the Betway Group

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ticker: SGHC), the group is licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalised customer experience.

Pulse Nigeria

For more information, visit www.sghc.com

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair and responsible environment.

Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. Betway Nigeria, powered by Digi Bay Limited is licensed by the Lagos State Government and National Government of Nigeria.

For more information about Betway please visit: www.betway.com.ng

