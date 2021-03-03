Having recently opened the Betway Hub at No.3, Funsho Williams in Surulere, Betway identified the lack of clean drinking water as challenge facing the local community.

In accordance with its commitment to give back to the communities in which it operates, the betting provider approached the Surulere local government to request permission to construct a borehole.

Speaking at the unveiling of the borehole, Betway Nigeria Country Manager, Lere Awokoya thanked local officials for supporting the project.

“Giving back to communities within which we operate is customary for us at Betway and we are delighted to make a positive contribution to Ojuelegba by providing access to clean water which is a major challenge within the community. We extend our thanks to the CDA Chairman, the CDC and the Federal Fire Service Surulere for their support in making this give-back happen.”

FS Adamu Emmanuel - Fire Service Commander

The unveiling was also attended by Mobolaji Mesuoye who represented the Surulere Local Government, Wemimo Odumosu, CDC Chairman, Ibukun Adebanjo of the Lagos Lottery Board, representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Nwaochei Genevieve, Area Commander of the Federal Fire Service, FS Adamu Emmanuel and community leaders.

All in attendance expressed gratitude to Betway for their contribution to the community and urged others to follow suit.

“We have been clamouring for this kind of assistance," said Wemimo Odumosun from the CDC Project Monitoring Committee. "I must tell you that what Betway has done today is worthy of emulation and I urge other corporate bodies and private organisations to come to the aid of communities within which they operate. This is a laudable project and I congratulate Betway for this”

Wemimo Odumosu- CDC Chairman

“This project simply means Betway are not only here for profit, but to also impact on the community where they reside," said Ibukun Adebanjo of the Lagos Lottery Board. "This is a great step. It is an action that ought to be emulated and celebrated. I think other companies should buy into this and be a part of it.”

Betway is expected to use the Ojuelegba borehole project as a blueprint for future projects in communities throughout Nigeria. Although the company’s focus has been developing and supporting sporting talent in the country, it understands that nurturing communities allows for an environment conducive to excellence.

Ibukun Adebanjo of Lagos Lottery Board

The newly-established Betway Hub offers a safe and fun space for Nigeria’s passionate sport fans to experience the brands sports betting experience. It will provide access to various services including after-sale support, customer resolution, betting services, match viewing, free WiFi, gaming and more.

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting and casino. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique and Nigeria.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment.

For more information about Betway please visit: www.betway.com.ng

*This is a featured post.