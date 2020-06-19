With the nightlife scene severely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Jägermeister aims to help both sides of the nightlife community, the consumers, and the bartenders.

Every week, creatives, entertainers, and bartenders stand a chance to win up to N100k worth of prizes from the Meisters Got Talent and The Meister Alchemist Bartenders Got Talent Instagram Live talent show hosted by comedian, UshBebe (@Ushbebecomedian)

#MeistersGotTalent –This is a unique Instagram live talent show targeted at creatives and entertainers. The competition offers creatives an opportunity to showcase their talents and be rewarded with up to N100,000 every week.

#BeTheMeister - Jägermeister launches support initiatives for creatives and bartenders

To participate:

Join the host @Ushbebecomedian on his Instagram live every Wednesday by 8pm. Leave a comment during the IG live to indicate your interest to perform by dancing, singing, rapping, acting or being creative. Showcase your talent for a maximum of 5 minutes.

At the end of each show, a star prize winner will be selected by the #MeisterGotTalent judges. Viewers with the highest engagement every week also get to receive cash prizes of N10,000.

The Meister Alchemist | #BartendersGotTalent – Jägermeister will be giving out N75,000 weekly to 10 winning Meisters in the Nigerian Bartending community. #BartendersGotTalents will be an exciting live show where bartending talents will be allowed to show off their creative mixology skills right from the comfort of their homes.

To Participate:

Starting from this Sunday, 21st of June 2020, Join @Ushbebecomedian on Instagram live, Sundays at 3pm west African time. Comment ‘Meisters’ for a chance to be called in by the host. When called in, introduce yourself, specify your city and the club or bar you work for (Currently or before the pandemic impact) and Start your performance.

Follow @jagermeisterng on Instagram for more details.

