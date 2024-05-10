Bet Naija attendant allegedly steals ₦249,000 from employer fraudulently
The employee fraudulently obtained the money from his employer.
Abiodun, 26, was charged with obtaining money under false pretences and theft, to which he pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Insp Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant who works at a Bet Naija outlet in Amunigun, Ibadan, allegedly committed the offences on May 6, at the shop premises.
Amusan alleged that Abiodun fraudulently obtained the money from his employer, Adedamola Akande, on the pretext of paying customers who won Bet Naija games but failed to do so.
The prosecutor said the defendant, however, converted the money to his personal use. He said the offences contravened Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Court President, Sukurat Yusuf, granted the defendant bail for ₦200,000 and two sureties in like sum. She adjourned the case until June 5 for a hearing.
