A suicide bomber interrupted their meal when they were having lunch at the Secret Garden restaurant.

Reuters news agency gathered from Abdullahi Keinan who is described as Feisal Ahmed's brother-in-law that the pair shared a bond that made observers think they will probably pass on together. This unfortunately happened on the day of the attack.

"They were close buddies," says Keinan in a chat with Reuters.

"They were so close, people said they would die together," the relation added.

One other victim of the attack is an American tech CEO identified as Jason Spindler.

Before his death, the deceased earlier survived the 9/11 attack at the New York World Trade Center in 2001.

Surviving the unforgettable event inspired in him a desire to give more to the world. This brought him to Kenya where he was working on a mini-power grid project tailored for remote areas, according to the BBC News.

On Thursday, January 17, 2019, the BBC confirmed that 9 arrests have been made in connection to the act of terror.