The company revealed at the unveiling of the tariff plan to journalists and other stakeholders at the corporate headquarters of the foremost telecommunications company in Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, that the plan is open to new and existing prepaid customers and accommodates customers’ browsing and talking desires from a single recharge.

Similarly, the voice and data bonuses that Berekete customers receive are valid for over seven days from the day the line is credited.

The press conference was attended by the new brand ambassadors of the company, Collins Ajere, popularly known as Don Jazzy and Teniola Makanaky, also known as Teni, the Entertainer.

“We are continually seeking new ways to add value to the lives of our esteemed customers. This is one of such ways, and we can assure our customers that we will not relent. Our pledge is that we will continue to meet and exceed their expectations,” Globacom Regional Manager, Retail, Lagos, Mr. Abdulrazak Ande said.

Globacom added that any new subscriber who successfully activates his/her lines, registers the SIM and recharges with a minimum of N100 to make a first call, will get a welcome bonus of N600. “N400 out of the N600 will be for calls to all networks, while the balance of N200 is converted to 200MB of data.

“Any subscriber on the Berekete plan also enjoys access to a whopping 700 percent bonus on every recharge to call all networks and to browse the Internet. They can therefore enjoy as much as N20,000 voice bonus and 5GB data bonus from a single recharge, depending on the denomination of recharge,” Ande further posited.

Similarly, every new subscriber will get up to 100% extra data volumes on all data plan purchases between N50 and N10,000. The offer is available for the first four months of joining the network.

Apart from the two ambassadors who attended the event, other ambassadors named include popular musician, Simisola Kosoko (Simi); Africa’s highest scorer at the last Nations Cup and Manchester United attacker, Odion Ighalo and World Heavyweight Champion and holder of four boxing titles, Anthony Olaseni Joshua whose endorsement deal was recently extended by Globacom.

