RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bereaved father narrates how his son was found d*ad in their Lagos home

Damilare Famuyiwa

Maintaining that his son, who was preparing for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), had no social life, Jerome Akwuene said he found the 15-year-old boy lying lifeless on the floor with his hands tied and two knives beside him.

A man crying (Image of illustration)
A man crying (Image of illustration)

Jerome Akwuene, the bereaved father of a 15-year-old boy, Chukwuemeka, who was killed in the Ago-Okota area of Lagos State on Monday, October 10, 2022, has narrated that the latter was found in his room lifeless.

Read Also

Akwuene said on his return from work, he entered the teenage boy’s room, only to find him lying on the floor with his hands tied and his throat slit.

“I woke him up that morning and told him to wash his school uniform. He said I should not worry that he was going to wash it. I told him that I was going to work and he followed me to the door. But before I left, I asked if there was any problem and he said there was none, then he shut the door when I left.

“I have a boy who stays with me. His name is Chibuike. He came home before me. When he got home, he said he knocked but no one answered. He later pushed the door and saw it was not locked.

“When he entered, he heard the sound of the washing machine. Then he started calling my son’s name but he did not answer. That was when he entered the room and saw him on the floor with his hands tied and a cut on his neck.

“He raised the alarm and that was how people got to know and everyone started screaming in the compound. His mum was in the shop that very day. She did not know what happened. She had called him on the phone but his phone was switched off,” the bereaved father narrated as he expressed shock on the incident days after.

Akwuene, however, appealed to the Lagos Police Command to help his family find the killers of Chukwuemeka.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nnamdi Kanu: Court ruling may affect Peter obi – Adamu Garba

Nnamdi Kanu: Court ruling may affect Peter obi – Adamu Garba

Iyorchia Ayu collected N100m, N1bn from a Gov, Wike alleges

Iyorchia Ayu collected N100m, N1bn from a Gov, Wike alleges

Nnamdi Kanu: Inibehe Effiong calls for AGF Malami's resignation

Nnamdi Kanu: Inibehe Effiong calls for AGF Malami's resignation

Uzodimma never faulted Appeal Court judgment on Kanu – Imo govt.

Uzodimma never faulted Appeal Court judgment on Kanu – Imo govt.

Buhari summons security meeting as troops record ‘impressive results’ nationwide

Buhari summons security meeting as troops record ‘impressive results’ nationwide

Nnamdi Kanu replies Malami over new criminal charges, continued detention

Nnamdi Kanu replies Malami over new criminal charges, continued detention

Nnamdi Kanu not acquitted, Malami sets record straight

Nnamdi Kanu not acquitted, Malami sets record straight

Labour Party drops NLC, TUC presidents from presidential campaign council

Labour Party drops NLC, TUC presidents from presidential campaign council

2023: Anti-EndSARS General to be dropped from Peter Obi's campaign list

2023: Anti-EndSARS General to be dropped from Peter Obi's campaign list

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Suspect in jail

Apprentice gets life imprisonment for fingering boss' 4-year-old daughter

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Kwara kidnapped children escape

Kwara kidnapped children escape after abductors fell asleep

Mr Daniel Davoe on duty at Masaka end of Abuja-Keffi road

How one man’s effort is reducing commuters road traffic stress in FCT