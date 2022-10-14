Bereaved father narrates how his son was found d*ad in their Lagos home

Akwuene said on his return from work, he entered the teenage boy’s room, only to find him lying on the floor with his hands tied and his throat slit.

“I woke him up that morning and told him to wash his school uniform. He said I should not worry that he was going to wash it. I told him that I was going to work and he followed me to the door. But before I left, I asked if there was any problem and he said there was none, then he shut the door when I left.

“I have a boy who stays with me. His name is Chibuike. He came home before me. When he got home, he said he knocked but no one answered. He later pushed the door and saw it was not locked.

“When he entered, he heard the sound of the washing machine. Then he started calling my son’s name but he did not answer. That was when he entered the room and saw him on the floor with his hands tied and a cut on his neck.

“He raised the alarm and that was how people got to know and everyone started screaming in the compound. His mum was in the shop that very day. She did not know what happened. She had called him on the phone but his phone was switched off,” the bereaved father narrated as he expressed shock on the incident days after.