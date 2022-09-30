Bereaved father almost lynched to death for carrying his child’s corpse

It was gathered that the man’s child fell I’ll, and passed away before he could make it to a hospital to get treated.

Following his child’s death, the man and his relatives decided to take the former’s corpse to their hometown in Ikwo village, Ebonyi State, for burial, on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The deceased’s father and one of his relatives, while carrying the child’s corpse, approached a terminal to secure bus tickets for the journey.

Things, however, went south for them when passersby noticed that one of them was carrying a dead child, after which they raised an alarm.

The alarm attracted irate youth who took laws into their hands, as they descended on the bereaved father and his relative.

However, while the mob was assaulting the duo, some people alerted the Makinde Police Station, from where officers were detailed to the scene to intervene.

Luckily for the man and his relative, the policemen arrived on time and rescued them.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who disclosed the incident, the child’s corpse had now been deposited in a mortuary.

He said, “The incident happened on September 25, 2022. We heard that they were lynching somebody and we went there, protected the father and a relative from being lynched and took the corpse of the child to a mortuary.”