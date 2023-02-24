Benue university’s 300-level student found d*ad days after missing

A Benue-based activist, Ukan Kurugh, had raised an alarm over the whereabouts of the student.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Kurugh said her identity card, phone, and blood-stained clothes were found in Markudi, the state capital.

“Missing person: A girl by name is Erekaa Naomi Dooshima with her Facebook user name “Affection Erikz” is missing, her clothes stained with blood, her phone, identity card were found around Rahama clinic opposite medical school Makurdi. She is a 300-level mass communication student at the Benue State University.

“If anybody has any useful information about her, please contact the nearest police station or the university authority for immediate action,” the activist wrote.

In a follow-up post, Kurugh said the student had been found dead, but dead.

According to the activist, the lady’s corpse was found in a fenced land in Markudi, the capital of Benue State, and was exhumed by police operatives.

“The corpse of this young lady by name Erekaa Naomi Dooshima I made a post about her missing yesterday has been found in a fenced land behind Bolek Filling State after medical school and is currently been exhumed by men of the Nigeria Police Force Makurdi Benue state,” he added.