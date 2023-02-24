ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Benue university’s 300-level student found d*ad days after missing

Damilare Famuyiwa

The undergraduate student was found lifeless a few days after she was declared missing. The police had exhumed her corpse.

Benue university’s 300-level student found dead days after missing
Benue university’s 300-level student found dead days after missing

Erekaa Naomi Dooshima, a 300-level student of Benue State University (BSU), has been found dead. She was discovered a few days after being declared missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A Benue-based activist, Ukan Kurugh, had raised an alarm over the whereabouts of the student.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Kurugh said her identity card, phone, and blood-stained clothes were found in Markudi, the state capital.

Missing person: A girl by name is Erekaa Naomi Dooshima with her Facebook user name “Affection Erikz” is missing, her clothes stained with blood, her phone, identity card were found around Rahama clinic opposite medical school Makurdi. She is a 300-level mass communication student at the Benue State University.

“If anybody has any useful information about her, please contact the nearest police station or the university authority for immediate action,” the activist wrote.

In a follow-up post, Kurugh said the student had been found dead, but dead.

According to the activist, the lady’s corpse was found in a fenced land in Markudi, the capital of Benue State, and was exhumed by police operatives.

The corpse of this young lady by name Erekaa Naomi Dooshima I made a post about her missing yesterday has been found in a fenced land behind Bolek Filling State after medical school and is currently been exhumed by men of the Nigeria Police Force Makurdi Benue state,” he added.

Confirming the incident, Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sewuese Anene said there is an ongoing investigation to get more details on the incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest Rep member with N381m ‘election money’ in Rivers

Police arrest Rep member with N381m ‘election money’ in Rivers

2023 General Election: INEC's database can be hacked – Jega

2023 General Election: INEC's database can be hacked – Jega

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

2023 Elections: UN demands respect of peace accord as Nigeria decides

2023 Elections: UN demands respect of peace accord as Nigeria decides

2023 Elections: No vehicular movements on Saturday, CP tells Ondo residents

2023 Elections: No vehicular movements on Saturday, CP tells Ondo residents

Why you must go out and vote tomorrow [Editor's Opinion]

Why you must go out and vote tomorrow [Editor's Opinion]

IGP deploys 4 CPs to Delta on election duty

IGP deploys 4 CPs to Delta on election duty

2023 Elections: Ignore fraudulent messages on network shut down, says NCC

2023 Elections: Ignore fraudulent messages on network shut down, says NCC

2023 Elections: UN to support diplomatic efforts on peace accord

2023 Elections: UN to support diplomatic efforts on peace accord

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

25 teenage pregnancies recorded every month in Kpone-Katamanso

Ghanaian girls committed 21 abortions daily in 2022, Ashanti Region tops – GHS reveals

Big wooden ‘sex toy’ found in Roman fort confuses experts about what it was used for

What was it used for? - Big wooden ‘sex toy’ found in Roman fort confuses experts

CAC pastor in Ondo dies after shooting himself while hunting

CAC pastor in Ondo d*es after shooting himself while hunting

File Photo: Explosion rocks Delta community after a gap plant caught fire on Monday night. (Punch)

Delta community on fire after a gas station exploded on Monday night