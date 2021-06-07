RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

The marriage Registrar in Benin has been suspended for missing in action when a couple checked in

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas

Interior Minister Aregbesola has apologised to the couple for the no-show.

Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola at a meeting with the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede, Passport Control Officers, as well as the attaches in Nigeria Missions abroad, at the Immigration HQ, Abuja. [Presidency]
The federal government has taken immediate disciplinary action against Mr. Ozuruonye Chukuma, the Registrar of the Benin Federal Marriage Registry, over "gross negligence of duty, absence from duty without leave and acts unbecoming of a public officer."

On Friday, May 28, 2021, an intending couple and their family members arrived at the Marriage Registry to get wed, but the Registrar was nowhere near the venue to conduct the marriage.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and Principal Registrar of Marriages in Nigeria, Dr. Shuaib Belgore says the decision is in line with the ethics of the civil service which encourages diligence and discipline for public officers.

"This will serve as deterrent to others who are careless with their official duties," Belgore says.

Belgore adds that he has directed immediate investigation into the incident and ordered that Chukuma be relieved of his duties as a marriage registrar in the Benin Federal Marriage Registry.

Chukuma has also been recalled to the headquarters in Abuja immediately, pending the outcome of investigation.

Belgore notes that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has warned all Federal Marriage Registrars who handle their official duties with levity to desist from doing so or be ready to face disciplinary actions.

The Permanent Secretary and Principal Registrar of Marriages in Nigeria, on behalf of the Minister of Interior Aregbesola, and the entire ministry, has also tendered "an unreserved apology" to the couple, Mr. Abel Ugiagbe and Miss Marian Obire, and their family members who were left disappointed on a day that should have "been one of joy and celebration" for them.

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

