The marriage Registrar in Benin has been suspended for missing in action when a couple checked in

On Friday, May 28, 2021, an intending couple and their family members arrived at the Marriage Registry to get wed, but the Registrar was nowhere near the venue to conduct the marriage.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and Principal Registrar of Marriages in Nigeria, Dr. Shuaib Belgore says the decision is in line with the ethics of the civil service which encourages diligence and discipline for public officers.

"This will serve as deterrent to others who are careless with their official duties," Belgore says.

Belgore adds that he has directed immediate investigation into the incident and ordered that Chukuma be relieved of his duties as a marriage registrar in the Benin Federal Marriage Registry.

Chukuma has also been recalled to the headquarters in Abuja immediately, pending the outcome of investigation.

Belgore notes that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has warned all Federal Marriage Registrars who handle their official duties with levity to desist from doing so or be ready to face disciplinary actions.