Benin bubbles as lucky winners emerge in Wema Bank's 5 for 5 Promo draw

The nine-month long reward scheme, which started on July 1, saw some customers move up the social status ladder, adding to the winners that have already emerged from the previous draws which took place in August, in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

The Bank took the draw to its next location in the capital city of Edo State - Benin City where 50 winners won N10,000 each.

N100,000 was won by 20 customers , while Rachel Omowumi, emerged as the winner of the grand prize for the day, with a staggering N1,000,000!

Speaking at the draw, Head, Retail Segments, Wema Bank, Adekunle Alarapon, stated that the draw was conducted to attest to the Bank's unwavering commitment to improving lives and enhancing lifestyles whilst also giving back to her numerous customers nationwide.

"Winners were chosen from a series of draws designed to generate monthly millionaires across the country. Winning is so easy. New and existing customers, just have to deposit at least N5,000 into their accounts, carry out a minimum of five transactions every month on ALAT, *945#, or with their debit cards, and keep an account balance of at least N10,000 at the end of the month," Adekunle added.

The year is still very loaded as Wema Bank promises to make this year as exciting as possible for its customers and seeks to do a lot of giveaways as part of its 76th anniversary.

