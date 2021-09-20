RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Benin bubbles as lucky winners emerge in Wema Bank's 5 for 5 Promo draw

Wema Bank seeks to do a lot of giveaways as part of its 76th anniversary.

A winner with the Wema Bank team
Nigeria’s leading innovative financial institution, Wema Bank, excited its customers in Benin on Friday, September 10, 2021 when promo draws to select more winners from the ongoing reward scheme, Wema Bank 5for5 Promo took place.

The nine-month long reward scheme, which started on July 1, saw some customers move up the social status ladder, adding to the winners that have already emerged from the previous draws which took place in August, in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

The Bank took the draw to its next location in the capital city of Edo State - Benin City where 50 winners won N10,000 each.

A winner at the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo
N100,000 was won by 20 customers , while Rachel Omowumi, emerged as the winner of the grand prize for the day, with a staggering N1,000,000!

Speaking at the draw, Head, Retail Segments, Wema Bank, Adekunle Alarapon, stated that the draw was conducted to attest to the Bank's unwavering commitment to improving lives and enhancing lifestyles whilst also giving back to her numerous customers nationwide.

"Winners were chosen from a series of draws designed to generate monthly millionaires across the country. Winning is so easy. New and existing customers, just have to deposit at least N5,000 into their accounts, carry out a minimum of five transactions every month on ALAT, *945#, or with their debit cards, and keep an account balance of at least N10,000 at the end of the month," Adekunle added.

Adejumo Racheal - a winner
The year is still very loaded as Wema Bank promises to make this year as exciting as possible for its customers and seeks to do a lot of giveaways as part of its 76th anniversary.

For more information, visit www.wemabank.com

