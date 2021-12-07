RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bekeme Olowola honoured for laudable contributions to mining and geosciences

After years of canvassing for sustainable development and growth in Nigeria’s Mining and Geosciences sector, renowned sustainability and communications entrepreneur, Bekeme Olowola, and her organisation, CSR-in-Action, have been honoured for the use of technology in solving problems in the sector.

L-R: Otunba (Engr) Babatunde Alatise, Managing Director, Tuntise Investment Ltd and winner of the Nigerian Institute of Mining & Geosciences (NIMG) Icon of Mining and Geosciences Award; Rear Admiral B.E. Oluwagbamila, Director of Research and Development, Naval Headquarters, Abuja; Bekeme Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action and winner of the NIMG Women’s Role Model in Mining & Geosciences Award; Dami Vera-Cruz, Manager, External Communications & Innovation and Elizabeth Odeniyi, Associate Consultant, representing CSR-in-Action, at the First NIMG Annual Public Lecture, Investiture & Awards ceremony held in Abuja recently.
At the recently held 2021 Annual Public Lecture, Investiture, and Awards of the Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences (NIMG), which took place in Abuja, Bekeme Olowola won the award of ‘Women’s Role Model in Mining and Geosciences in Nigeria’, a recognition for the most exceptional, inspirational Nigerian women with significant contribution to the mining and geoscience industry.

Similarly, CSR-in-Action Advocacy received the award of the ‘Best Performing NGO in Mining and Geosciences’, which honours any Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that has committed its activities to soliciting for, educating, and creating awareness for solutions to challenges within the industry in Nigeria.

“In response to the nominations of your name by credible Nigerians and stakeholders through our various voting and nomination platforms, we are glad to inform you that after a thorough selection and assessment process by our award nomination and selection council, you have been unanimously endorsed for conferment and recognition as the WOMEN ROLE MODEL in MINING AND GEOSCIENCES,” the NIMG said in a letter inviting Masade-Olowola to the awards.

Bekeme Olowola is the founder and Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, a group made of a consulting firm, a think tank, and a training institute dedicated to corporate social responsibility, policy development, advocacy, empowerment, and sustainable development in the region. She is also a board member of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the international organisation advancing the practice of sustainability reporting becoming the first out of West Africa.

L-R: Dami Vera-Cruz, Manager, External Communications & Innovation for CSR-in-Action, the NIMG Best Performing NGO in Mining & Geosciences; Bekeme Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action and winner of the NIMG Women’s Role Model in Mining & Geosciences Award; and Elizabeth Odeniyi, Associate Consultant, CSR-in-Action, at the First NIMG Annual Public Lecture, Investiture & Awards ceremony held in Abuja recently.
Under her leadership, CSR-in-Action has promoted sustainability measurement and reporting using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards specifically, since 2011, and has catalysed the adoption of sustainability strategies and transparency in the region.

Olowola has engaged stakeholders throughout the economic value chain in Africa, initiating the annual Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference, the largest development focused gathering for extractives and has nurtured it into its tenth year with strong government, business, civil society, and other key stakeholders’ participation.

SITEI is also the platform on which she recently spearheaded the design and development of the West African region’s premier Community Engagement Standards (CES) , a conflict mitigating and management tool for the extractive industries of developing economies.

She has won many industry awards and recognitions, including the Marketing Communication Personality Leadership Prize for the Year 2017, and the Sustainability Professional of the Year, 2019. Also in 2019, she was named in Leading Ladies Africa’s 100 Most Inspiring Women in Africa list.

