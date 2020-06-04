The convener; Yemi Davids @yemidavids believes the best of our stories are not in the past, we can rise from the ashes of failure and shame into being a Global Blessing.

This season calls for a restart for many people and the various discussions with the carefully selected guests is expected to answer many questions people ask about rising to the top.

The guest speakers are Odion Ighalo, Poju Oyemade, Joke Silva, Kingsley Okonkwo, Fela Durotoye and Kunle Soriyan.

All the guests are confirmed.

BeGreat Conference to hold on Democracy Day, don't miss this!

It's a one day intensive, from 12noon to 8pm on June 12 (Democracy Day).

You can join as many sessions as you so wish.

Join in via @yemidavids on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook to be a part of the conference.

See you there!

