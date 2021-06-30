Become a Klasha Campus Ambassador and earn monthly.

This program aims to allow students to earn and, importantly, develop their intellectual, creative, and leadership skills through periodic training and personal development courses.

This opportunity is currently open to students from the University of Lagos, University of Port Harcourt, and Bowen University who:

Possess effective time management, organisational, leadership, and problem-solving skills.

Have strong written and verbal communication skills.

Are an active member of several student groups, clubs, and associations on campuses that promote the right values.

Have a good reputation and is respected on the campus amongst students, lecturers, and other people in the campus community.

Are passionate about business, finance, and technology.

What you stand to benefit

By joining the Klasha Campus Ambassador Program, you will be able to:

Earn a monthly stipend and data subscription. Develop intellectual, leadership, and creative skills through periodic training and personal development courses. Network and collaborate with other ambassadors from campuses across Africa. Access internships and career opportunities at Klasha. Include your Klasha Campus Ambassador experience in your resume.

How will you spend your time as a Klasha Ambassador?

As a Klasha Campus Ambassador, you will be focused on:

Getting other students to sign up for Klasha’s products.

Representing the Klasha on campus.

Implementing various Klasha initiatives within the campus.

Building relationships on campus with the school authorities, faculty, and student groups.

Collecting feedback from students in order to improve Klasha.

Hosting and organising fun events for students to bring awareness to Klasha.

Think you got what it takes to be our next Campus Ambassador? Click here to apply now