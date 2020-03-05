Beautiful female pastor discloses why it’s bad to have sex in the dark

Well, whatever your reasons are, a controversial woman of God is asking those who have sex in the dark to desist from the practice this year 2020.

The General Overseer of the City of Praise Worldwide Prophetic Ministries in Nigeria, Prophetess Patience Akpabio said children born as a result of sex had in the dark have a totally different view of life from those conceived during sex in a lighted up environment.

The woman of God from Nigeria’s Akwa Ibom State prophetess made the latest assertion on her Facebook page.

“No more having sex in the dark with your husband. This is 2020, turn the lights on. Children produced in darkness have a different view of the world than those produce in light. Let us light up our world in the bedroom so we can have transparency and positive energy in this world. #argueonyourwall.

“This is 2020. No woman has the right to sleep with her husband in a dark room. The man must see the contours of the body. When you sleep in a dark room there is something you are hiding. What is wrong with your buttocks,” Prophetess Patience Akpabio wrote on Facebook.

She was recently in the news for claiming that women who don’t moan during sex end up giving birth to inactive children.