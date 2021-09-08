BDC operator in court over alleged N43.3 million fraud

Maiduguri-based Bukar Mohammed was hit with a one-count charge of obtaining by false pretence before the Borno State High Court in the capital city on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Court documents noted that he fraudulently induced one Alhaji Ali Mohammed to deliver N43,328,000 to him for safekeeping in 2018.

"The defendant allegedly converted the money entrusted in his custody for safekeeping to his own personal use," EFCC said in a statement.

The prosecution told the court the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Mohammed pleaded not guilty to the charge, and commencement of trial was scheduled for September 14.