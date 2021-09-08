RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

BDC operator in court over alleged N43.3 million fraud

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The defendant will be remanded in custody pending commencement of trial.

Bukar Mohammed has pleaded not guilty to the charge against him [EFCC]
Bukar Mohammed has pleaded not guilty to the charge against him [EFCC]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a Bureau de Change (BDC) operator in court over alleged fraud to the tune of N43.3 million.

Recommended articles

Maiduguri-based Bukar Mohammed was hit with a one-count charge of obtaining by false pretence before the Borno State High Court in the capital city on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Court documents noted that he fraudulently induced one Alhaji Ali Mohammed to deliver N43,328,000 to him for safekeeping in 2018.

"The defendant allegedly converted the money entrusted in his custody for safekeeping to his own personal use," EFCC said in a statement.

The prosecution told the court the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Mohammed pleaded not guilty to the charge, and commencement of trial was scheduled for September 14.

Justice Aisha Kumaliya ordered the defendant remanded in custody pending trial.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yahaya Bello hails Buhari for recognising Kogi as oil producing state

Lagos doctors commend Gov Sanwo-Olu’s intervention on industrial disharmony

Police arrest 6 suspects linked to murder of Delta Prince, 2 policemen

DSS charges Igboho's aides to court for firearms possession, promoting terrorism on Facebook

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases increase to 196,487 with 597 new infections

NAPTIP rescues 350 Nigerians trafficked to Libya in 9 months

Strike: FG reaches agreement with aggrieved health workers - Ngige

Governor Okowa predicts massive victory for PDP in Isoko south by-election

FG offers busy workers COVID-19 vaccine at their offices