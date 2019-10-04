Keep reading to find out if your favourite show is returning and what you should expect from GOtv this month.

If you are an animal lover, join in on the World Animal Day 24 Hour Marathon on Nat Geo Wild (GOtv channel 51) Friday, 4th October. World Animal Day is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated annually on October 4. NatGeo will this be celebrating all animals of the planet, through a 24-hour program looking at various aspects of the animal kingdom.

World Animal Day

A humble man who wanted to become the richest and most powerful man in the world of drug trafficking in Mexico. To do so, he was capable of anything and to maintain his power, he was even capable of changing his face. Watch Reasonable Doubt on Telemundo (GOtv channel 14) Friday, 4th October at 11:55pm.

Reasonable Doubt

Kids who are in love with music and dance will enjoy Angelina Ballerina on JimJam (GOtv channel 61). This programme follows an 8-year-old girl called Angeline, who embarks on the next stage in her life at a new school where she learns new forms of music and dance. The series sees her moving to a new house in Chipping Cheddar, attending Camembert Academy, making friends with a cast of colourful characters, including her new teacher, Ms. Mimi. Catch this show on Saturday, 5th October at 7:35am.

Leicester vs liverpool

There is an exciting number of LIVE football matches this weekend including the Premier league match between Leicester City and Liverpool on Select 2 (GOtv channel 32) Saturday, 5th October at 3pm and Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs Juventus on Select 5 (GOtv channel 36) Sunday, 6th October at 7:45pm. For more information on the unmatched football on GOtv and the upcoming fixtures, visit www.supersport.com.

Inter Milan Vs Juventus

The Big Brother ‘pepper dem’ S4 grand finale is around the corner, so tune in to GOtv channel 29 for the rest of this week to see if your favourite housemate takes home the N60 million worth of prizes come Sunday, 6th October. BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four is proudly sponsored by Bet9ja. For more information on the show, visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrother Follow the official Big Brother Naija handle on Instagram @bigbronaija, twitter: @BBNaija and Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija/

Pepper Dem Winner

The Africa Magic Nollywood Stars pop up channel is back! GOtv MAX & Plus subscribers can access a variety of daily selections of Nollywood movies available in various genres and captivating storylines such as Tailor My Heart, Heaven On My Mind, One Crazy Weekend and so much more with NO repeats on the Africa Magic Nollywood Stars pop-up channel, which will air 24/7 on channel 29 from Sunday, 6th October till Wednesday, 6th November 2019.

Nollywood 247

Catch new episodes of Puppy Dog Pals S2 on Disney Junior (GOtv channel 60) weekdays at 4pm. Bingo and Rolly’s neighbour, Keia, joins the team as they embark on even more missions to help their owners while having fun along the away!

Puppy Dog Pals

For those who enjoy real life shows, Border Interceptors S1 airs on CBS Reality (GOtv channel 22) Monday, 7th October at 8:10pm. This programme is filmed in various locations throughout Ireland, capturing the frontline work of the numerous agencies who protect Irish boarders daily. From dealing with the millions of people who travel through Irish airports as they visit the Emerald Isle, to making sure everything is above board with the millions of tons of goods that arrive and leave country’s shores every year.

Border Interceptors

Remember, the GOtv Step Up Offer ends October 31st. Do not miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the premium content on GOtv MAX! Subscribers on the lower packages (GOtv Plus, Value and Lite) can look forward to additional channels such as Africa Magic Family, StarLife, ROK 2, CBS Reality, FOX, SuperSport Select 4 & Select 5 and BET exclusive on GOtv MAX.

GOtv Step Up offer sm box

For more scheduled programming for October, visit www.gotvafrica.com You can also follow GOtv @gotvng on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GOtvNigeria.

This is a featured post.