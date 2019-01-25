Bayer strengthens presence in Nigeria with inauguration of new head office in Lagos

Bayer has today officially launched its new ultra modern office in the Ikeja GRA of Lagos in Nigeria. This investment demonstrates Bayer’s long-term commitment to Nigeria, our clients and the industries that we operate in.

The new state of the art office reflects the expansion of our business in Nigeria while meeting the occupancy needs of the Company. The new office design is an epitome of modern architecture and an embodiment of global and local workplace standards. It was constructed to the Bayer Group’s specifications in terms of quality, functionality and resilience. Staff have a variety of workplaces to support different types of work activities and styles.

These range from collaboration spaces, team desks to more private focus desks, which staff can select for their most appropriate needs during the day providing the flexibility to balance their professional and personal lives. Modern meeting rooms and facilities create a conducive environment for the customer focused discussions with clients and partners.

In 2014, as part of the company's Africa strategy, Bayer decided to strengthen its presence in Nigeria. This strategy saw the company expand its operations in West Africa to include offices in Accra/Ghana, Lagos/Nigeria and Abidjan/Ivory Coast, (regional HQ). Beyond this Offices, Bayer now also has representatives in further West Africa countries. Bayer middle Africa (Nig) Ltd.the legal entity and a subsidiary of Bayer AG (Germany) operates with Lagos as itsain hub but also have representatives across all regions of the country.

All three divisions of Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and CropScience are present in Nigeria. Pharmaceuticals which focuses on prescription products, especially for women’s healthcare and cardiology, and also on specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology and antibiotics, and Consumer Health which brings consumers some of the world’s best-known and most trusted over-the-counter (OTC) medications, nutritional supplements and other self-care products. CropScienceDivision, with its highly effective products, pioneering innovations and keen customer focus, holds unequaled leadership positions in crop protection and non-agricultural pest control. The Division also has major activities in seeds and crop plants with genetically optimized properties.

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

This is a featured post