ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bayelsa police arrest 2 suspects in attempted kidnap of Gov Diri’s brother

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police added that the arrest of the two suspects was possible through intelligence gathering and detailed investigations.

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]
Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]

Recommended articles

Ayama popularly known as Americana is a brother to Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa. The two suspects are Lucky Oghenebrume, 53 and Omobowho Okpowodo,52. According to the Police, the duo were arrested by men of the Operation Puff Adder unit in November 2023 at Mbiama community in Rivers.

The police said the arrest of the two suspects was possible through intelligence gathering and detailed investigations. The two suspects, who pleaded not guilty are being prosecuted by Police at the Kaima High Court sitting in Yenagoa with suit number BYH/KHC/CR/2/2024.

The police prosecutor told the court that Oghenebrume was the mastermind and on the wanted list of the State Police Command over the alleged involvement in the abduction of one Fyneman in the Sagbama area of the state where a ransom of ₦50 million was paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oghenebrume was also described as a resident of the Mbiama community and residing alone in a massive compound, where he allegedly carried out the dastardly act. He was also said to have relocated his family to Delta State to avoid being exposed.

The Police Prosecutor said the second suspect, Omobowho Okpowodo, was identified as the owner of the motor mechanic workshop, where the targeted victim carries out repairs on his vehicles.

Okpowodo, according to the police prosecution counsel, was allegedly overheard planning to abduct Ayama on his way from Ekeremor Local Government Area. The Presiding Judge, Justice Timipre Songi has adjourned the case until February 27.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC, PCN seal 1,321 medicine stores in Kano for operating illegally

NAFDAC, PCN seal 1,321 medicine stores in Kano for operating illegally

CJN to swear in new Supreme Court justices on Monday

CJN to swear in new Supreme Court justices on Monday

'Garri is no longer a snack but a main meal,' hungry Nigerians lament about economy

'Garri is no longer a snack but a main meal,' hungry Nigerians lament about economy

INEC releases 526-page report of 2023 elections for Nigerians to read

INEC releases 526-page report of 2023 elections for Nigerians to read

Sen Okpebholo emerges APC candidate for Edo governorship election

Sen Okpebholo emerges APC candidate for Edo governorship election

Mixed reactions as Nigerian Customs sells bags of rice for ₦10k + NIN in Lagos

Mixed reactions as Nigerian Customs sells bags of rice for ₦10k + NIN in Lagos

Publish names of the company’s debtors, electricity supply isn't free - Adelabu

Publish names of the company’s debtors, electricity supply isn't free - Adelabu

Peter Obi asks FG to explain details of ₦30bn disbursed to each governor

Peter Obi asks FG to explain details of ₦30bn disbursed to each governor

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Supreme Court affirms appeal, nullifies AMCON takeover of Suru worldwide ventures property

Supreme Court affirms appeal, nullifies AMCON takeover of Suru ventures property

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Househelp, husband in police net for allegedly stealing $51,000 from employer

Investigation is ongoing [Daily Trust]

Gunmen kill man, kidnap wife after invading family house in Plateau

NDLEA seizes large quantities of illicit drugs in Ondo, Edo, FCT raids [Ships & Ports]

NDLEA seizes large quantities of illicit drugs in Ondo, Edo, FCT raids