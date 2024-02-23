Bayelsa police arrest 2 suspects in attempted kidnap of Gov Diri’s brother

Ayama popularly known as Americana is a brother to Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa. The two suspects are Lucky Oghenebrume, 53 and Omobowho Okpowodo,52. According to the Police, the duo were arrested by men of the Operation Puff Adder unit in November 2023 at Mbiama community in Rivers.

The police said the arrest of the two suspects was possible through intelligence gathering and detailed investigations. The two suspects, who pleaded not guilty are being prosecuted by Police at the Kaima High Court sitting in Yenagoa with suit number BYH/KHC/CR/2/2024.

The police prosecutor told the court that Oghenebrume was the mastermind and on the wanted list of the State Police Command over the alleged involvement in the abduction of one Fyneman in the Sagbama area of the state where a ransom of ₦50 million was paid.

Oghenebrume was also described as a resident of the Mbiama community and residing alone in a massive compound, where he allegedly carried out the dastardly act. He was also said to have relocated his family to Delta State to avoid being exposed.

The Police Prosecutor said the second suspect, Omobowho Okpowodo, was identified as the owner of the motor mechanic workshop, where the targeted victim carries out repairs on his vehicles.