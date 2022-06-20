RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bayelsa corps member, pregnant woman, 5 others drown in boat mishap

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Otuan and Ayama communities of Southern Ijaw Local Government area of Bayelsa, were thrown into a state of mourning, as six people, including a corps member and pregnant woman, drowned.

Bayelsa corps member, pregnant woman, 5 others drown in boat mishap
Bayelsa corps member, pregnant woman, 5 others drown in boat mishap

A female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a pregnant woman, and some children, have been reported to be among the victims of a boat mishap in Bayelsa State.

Recommended articles

In the tragic incident which happened on Saturday, June 18, 2022, between Otuan and Ayama communities of Southern Ijaw Local Government area, saw six people drowned in the boat.

Aside from the corps member, a mother with her two children and a 70-year-old Otuan Chief and father to a journalist in the State, Chief Lucky Daniels, drowned as well.

As of the time of filing this report, the boat and the victims were still missing as search efforts were ongoing at Ayama community.

Confirming the incident, Bayelsa State Chairman of Maritime Union, Ipigansi Ogoniba revealed that only six people have been dead.

Six people died. When the boat got to Ayama, it had a mishap. One corpse was recovered and handed to the family for proper burial. While three adults and three children were still missing or probably dead,” he added.

Reacting to the involvement of the corps member in the boat mishap, Bayelsa Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NYSC, Mathew Ngobua said her name is on the passenger’s list, adding that once her body is recovered, members of the public would be aware.

His words: “We got the information and the State Coordinator and other staff left the Orientation and went to the place. The State Coordinator told me that the corps member’s name is said to be on the passenger manifest and the said corps member is not at the lodge.

“However, we will make a detail report after the search and rescue or when the body is recovered. The NYSC will make an official brief when the body is sighted and properly identified.”

The Bayelsa State Police Command has also confirmed the incident, saying an investigation to unravel the cause of it and the number of casualties, is ongoing.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti Governor-elect, Oyebanji, breaks silence on vote-buying allegations

Ekiti Governor-elect, Oyebanji, breaks silence on vote-buying allegations

How sanctioned Russia has become China’s main source of oil [Pulse Explainer]

How sanctioned Russia has become China’s main source of oil [Pulse Explainer]

Commuters stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

Commuters stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa

NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa

FG renews commitment to complete Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Highway

FG renews commitment to complete Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Highway

FG releases results of 2022 Common Entrance Examination

FG releases results of 2022 Common Entrance Examination

2023 elections: I will work for PDP though I lost primary elections — Plateau PDP chieftain

2023 elections: I will work for PDP though I lost primary elections — Plateau PDP chieftain

Why FG needs to diversify to renewable energy – Expert

Why FG needs to diversify to renewable energy – Expert

There is only one way Lawan can return to Senate - INEC

There is only one way Lawan can return to Senate - INEC

Trending

Sex worker burnt alive after customer found Quran in her room

Sex worker

Doctor assaults Nurse in Abuja, Nurses association demands justice

NANNM Conference Aubja

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

FRSC awards heroic tanker driver for averting road crash

FRSC awards heroic tanker driver for averting road crash. [Twitter:@JonalistIsrael]