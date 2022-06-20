Bayelsa corps member, pregnant woman, 5 others drown in boat mishap

In the tragic incident which happened on Saturday, June 18, 2022, between Otuan and Ayama communities of Southern Ijaw Local Government area, saw six people drowned in the boat.

Aside from the corps member, a mother with her two children and a 70-year-old Otuan Chief and father to a journalist in the State, Chief Lucky Daniels, drowned as well.

As of the time of filing this report, the boat and the victims were still missing as search efforts were ongoing at Ayama community.

Confirming the incident, Bayelsa State Chairman of Maritime Union, Ipigansi Ogoniba revealed that only six people have been dead.

“Six people died. When the boat got to Ayama, it had a mishap. One corpse was recovered and handed to the family for proper burial. While three adults and three children were still missing or probably dead,” he added.

Reacting to the involvement of the corps member in the boat mishap, Bayelsa Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NYSC, Mathew Ngobua said her name is on the passenger’s list, adding that once her body is recovered, members of the public would be aware.

His words: “We got the information and the State Coordinator and other staff left the Orientation and went to the place. The State Coordinator told me that the corps member’s name is said to be on the passenger manifest and the said corps member is not at the lodge.

“However, we will make a detail report after the search and rescue or when the body is recovered. The NYSC will make an official brief when the body is sighted and properly identified.”