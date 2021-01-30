After spending eight days with his abductors, Iliyasu Suleiman, the kidnapped Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Lere in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State has been released.

The 50-year-old principal was on his way to Kardam in Tafawa Balewa LGA together with the Auditor General of Bauchi State, Abdu Usman Aliyu, his (the AG’s) son, daughter and two others when they were attacked by gunmen who had been trailing them.

The Author General was reportedly shot in his mouth at close range after resisting to be kidnaped and was left in the pool of his blood.

While the the gunmen struggled to kidnap the Auditor-General, other occupants of the car escaped.

He was subsequently taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital.

But on Monday, his son , Zulkifiru escaped from captivity on Monday leaving the Principal with the kidnappers.

However, in an SOS message made available to journalists, the family of the kidnapped principal pleaded with the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed for urgent intervention.

They urged him to pay the N50 million ransom to secure the release of the principal.

Confirming the release of the principal to Punch, a family source told the newspaper that the principal was released on Saturday morning.

The source said, “Our brother has been released and has returned home. The family will meet later to discuss the development, definitely, at end of the meeting, we will get back to you.”

It’s not yet known if any ransom was paid to secure the release of the victim as the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, DSP Ahmed Wakil did not respond to the calls and SMS the Punch sent to him.