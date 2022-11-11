Bauchi kidnapper k*lls 5-year-old boy after deceiving him with sweets

In a statement in which this incident was disclosed, Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, stated that Auwal gruesomely killed the child after the latter recognized him.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect, after killing the boy, later reached out to the father of the victim for a N5 million ransom, which the latter could not raise.

The statement read: ““The command has arrested Anas Auwal, 25, from Tsangaya village via Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State for kidnapping and gruesome murder of a five-year-old boy, Abba Yahuza, of the same address.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on October 11, 2022, around 2pm, the suspect lured the victim into his room with sweets. He later called the victim’s father on phone and threatened him to bring the sum of N5m as ransom but the father told him that he could not raise the demanded amount.

“The suspect later came to realize that the victim knew him and that his identity would be revealed if he released him.

“Consequently, the suspect decided to hack the victim to death in his room and waited until night time, bundled him in a sack and buried the body in a shallow grave.”