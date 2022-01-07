Barber stabs motorcyclist to death with screwdriver in Bayelsa

SP Asinim Butswat, the Police Spokesman in the state, confirmed that detectives arrested a Barber who stabbed a motorcycle rider to death over a minor misunderstanding in Sagbama.

“The unfortunate incident occurred on 6 January, 2022, at about 14: 00 hours, at Sagbama community.

“One Lucky Diri ‘m’ 20 years, a Barber, allegedly stabbed one Emeka Christian Udo ‘m’ 38 years, a motorcycle rider with a screwdriver on his left ribs, over a minor misunderstanding.

“The injured victim was immediately rushed to Sagbama General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment,” he said.

The spokesperson said that Diri had been arrested and detained at the state Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ben Okolo, had also ordered for discreet investigation and upon conclusion, the case will be charged to court.