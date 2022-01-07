The incident happened barely two days after Police arrested three teenagers for attempted ritual murder in the same area.
Barber stabs motorcyclist to death with screwdriver in Bayelsa
The Police in Bayelsa have confirmed that a 20-year-old barber stabbed a motorcyclist to death on Thursday in Sagbama Local Government area of the state.
SP Asinim Butswat, the Police Spokesman in the state, confirmed that detectives arrested a Barber who stabbed a motorcycle rider to death over a minor misunderstanding in Sagbama.
“The unfortunate incident occurred on 6 January, 2022, at about 14: 00 hours, at Sagbama community.
“One Lucky Diri ‘m’ 20 years, a Barber, allegedly stabbed one Emeka Christian Udo ‘m’ 38 years, a motorcycle rider with a screwdriver on his left ribs, over a minor misunderstanding.
“The injured victim was immediately rushed to Sagbama General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment,” he said.
The spokesperson said that Diri had been arrested and detained at the state Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation.
He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ben Okolo, had also ordered for discreet investigation and upon conclusion, the case will be charged to court.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Tuesday, the police arrested three teenagers, aged 15, in the act for alleged attempted ritual murder of a 13-year-old teenage girl.
