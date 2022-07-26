Barber, 35, bags 1 year imprisonment for attempting to defile 7-year-old boy

The Presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Aliyu Abideen, told the court that one Maryam Abubakar, of Sauna Haye quarters in Kano, reported the matter at Bompai Police Division, Kano, on June 13.

He said that on the same date, at about 1:00 p.m., the defendant lured the boy while he was on his way home to an uncompleted building, situated at Sauna Kawaji quarters, Kano.

“In the process, the defendant removed the victim’s trouser and attempted to defile him.

“The victim shouted for help and was rescued by some good Samaritans,” he said.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.