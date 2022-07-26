Ummaru, who resides in Sauna Kawaji quarters in Kano, was convicted on a count charge, bordering on attempt to commit an offence to wit: unnatural offence.
Barber, 35, bags 1 year imprisonment for attempting to defile 7-year-old boy
A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Tuesday, sentenced a 35-year-old barber, Basiru Ummaru, to 12 months imprisonment for attempting to defile a seven-year-old boy.
The Presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment without an option of fine.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Aliyu Abideen, told the court that one Maryam Abubakar, of Sauna Haye quarters in Kano, reported the matter at Bompai Police Division, Kano, on June 13.
He said that on the same date, at about 1:00 p.m., the defendant lured the boy while he was on his way home to an uncompleted building, situated at Sauna Kawaji quarters, Kano.
“In the process, the defendant removed the victim’s trouser and attempted to defile him.
“The victim shouted for help and was rescued by some good Samaritans,” he said.
The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.
Abideen said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 119 of Kano State Shari’a Law.
