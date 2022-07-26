RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Barber, 35, bags 1 year imprisonment for attempting to defile 7-year-old boy

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Tuesday, sentenced a 35-year-old barber, Basiru Ummaru, to 12 months imprisonment for attempting to defile a seven-year-old boy.

Barber arrested (CRACO)
Barber arrested (CRACO)

Ummaru, who resides in Sauna Kawaji quarters in Kano, was convicted on a count charge, bordering on attempt to commit an offence to wit: unnatural offence.

Recommended articles

The Presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Aliyu Abideen, told the court that one Maryam Abubakar, of Sauna Haye quarters in Kano, reported the matter at Bompai Police Division, Kano, on June 13.

He said that on the same date, at about 1:00 p.m., the defendant lured the boy while he was on his way home to an uncompleted building, situated at Sauna Kawaji quarters, Kano.

“In the process, the defendant removed the victim’s trouser and attempted to defile him.

“The victim shouted for help and was rescued by some good Samaritans,” he said.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Abideen said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 119 of Kano State Shari’a Law.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VP Yemi Osinbajo discharged after a successful surgery

VP Yemi Osinbajo discharged after a successful surgery

Why I didn’t tell Atiku before ditching PDP for LP – Peter Obi

Why I didn’t tell Atiku before ditching PDP for LP – Peter Obi

Buhari nominates 4 persons as CBN board directors

Buhari nominates 4 persons as CBN board directors

Obasanjo tasks NPC on accurate, credible 2023 census

Obasanjo tasks NPC on accurate, credible 2023 census

Rally: NLC urges FG to resolve ASUU strike or face total strike

Rally: NLC urges FG to resolve ASUU strike or face total strike

ASUU rejects plan to hike tuition fees in public universities

ASUU rejects plan to hike tuition fees in public universities

Fake Bishops: Jos Pastor accuses Tinubu, Shettima of insulting body of Christ

Fake Bishops: Jos Pastor accuses Tinubu, Shettima of insulting body of Christ

We've deployed armed personnel to fortify security in all custodian centers - NCoS

We've deployed armed personnel to fortify security in all custodian centers - NCoS

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ariwoola as CJN

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ariwoola as CJN

Trending

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

41-year-old single mother of 44 children says she wants more (video)

Mariam Nabatanzi and her children