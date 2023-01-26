Bar manager in court for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Tanimola, did not take the plea of the defendant.

She ordered that he should be kept at the Ikoyi custodial facility pending advice of the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Tanimola adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Donjor Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 17 at his residence .

Perezi said that the defendant lured the teenager to his room when she was coming back from school, brought out knife to threatened her that he would stab her if she refuse.

“Elijah covered the victim’s mouth with his hand and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“The case was reported to the police, and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

Perezi said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.