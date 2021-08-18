Banker lands in court over alleged fraudulent transfer of customer’s N10m

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the staff of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Challenge branch, Ibadan, committed the offence between Aug. 12 and 13, at the branch.

Olagunju alleged that the defendant transferred N10 million from the UBA account of one Oladele Quadri domiciled at the branch without the customer’s consent and converted same to his own use.

According to the prosecutor, Quadri had gone to withdraw money through the branch’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) but could not retrieve his card from the machine .

He said the complainant consequently reported the incident at the Customers’ Care Unit of the branch where Adeyemi asked him to come back the next day.

The prosecutor told the court that when the customer went back two days after, he discovered that N10 million had been withdrawn from his account without his consent.

“Police was later invited to the matter" the prosecutor said.

The offence contravenes Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 (8) (b) (9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Lekan Idowu, asked for bail for his client on most liberal terms.

He said the defendant had returned N8,750,000 to the customer’s account, remaining N1,250,000 as balance.