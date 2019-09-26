The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned an employee of Unity Bank Plc, Adam Kaka Adam, for the criminal appropriation of N11.6 million.

Adam was a service manager in charge of the Vault Room and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Unity Bank's Damaturu branch in Yobe State before his employers accused him of misappropriation.

The EFCC arraigned him on a one-count charge before the Yobe State High Court, Damaturu, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

The charge read, "That you, Adam Kaka Adam, while being the Branch Service Manager with Unity Bank Plc, Damaturu, Yobe State, in charge of the Vault Room and Automated Teller Machines (ATM), sometime in 2017 at Damaturu, Yobe State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court and in such capacity dishonestly took the sum of N11, 657, 500.00 (Eleven Million Six Hundred and Fifty Seven Thousand Five Hundred Naira) only, being the property of Unity Bank Plc without its consent and with intention of permanently depriving it of the said sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 286(1) and 287 of the Penal Code Law, Laws of Yobe State of Nigeria respectively."

Adam pleaded not guilty to the charge and was subsequently granted bail by Justice Ibrahim Jauro against the plea of prosecution counsel, Khalid Sanusi.

He was granted bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Justice Jauro fixed October 15 for the commencement of trial.