Bandits kill village head and his 2 sons, 6 others in Katsina State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bandits struck at about 1:30 am and burnt 5 vehicles in the village.

Bandits kill village head and his 2 sons, 6 others in Katsina State [PremiumTimes]
The assailants killed six other persons and burnt five vehicles in the village. Police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said the bandits struck at about 1:30 am.

“Suspected bandits attacked Kukar Babangida village on Thursday shooting sporadically from AK47 rifles. They killed nine persons in the process.

“They also burnt five vehicles.

“Police operatives were swiftly deployed in the area and they have since restored normalcy,’’ Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina. He assured that the assailants would be arrested soon.

