Bandits kill over 20 persons in Kaduna

The state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs has confirmed the killings.

Bandits kill over 20 persons in Kaduna State. (TheNation)
Bandits killed more than 20 persons and destroyed property worth millions of Naira in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan stated that the military and police reported to government that more than 20 persons were killed during bandits’ attacks on villages in the local government area.

“Bandits attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa Local Government Area, leaving more than 20 residents dead as of the time of this update.

“Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce on various farms,’’ he added.

The commissioner stated that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, who received the reports with sadness, sent condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for divine repose of victims’ souls.

The Governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief.

“The identities of the victims will be published once further details are confirmed by the Kaduna State government.

“In the meantime, security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area,’’ Aruwan added.

