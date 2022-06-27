Bandits kill 3 vigilantes as they tried to rescue abducted villagers

The vigilantes were killed as they attempted to rescue the abducted in Kpada community on Friday, June 24, 2022.

According to Musa Hussaini, a resident of Kpada, the bandits attacked while the villagers were working on their farms.

During the attack, the resident added that the assailants burnt down a tractor the farmers were using.

However, following the attack, the bandits proceeded to the forest with their victims, which led to the vigilante group members chasing after them.

In the process of the search and rescue mission, Hussaini said the three vigilantes, including their commander, were killed.

Confirming the incident, the commissioner for Internal security Emmanuel Umar warned members of the community against going after the bandits in the forest.

He, however, promised that security agents would recover the bodies of the deceased.

In a similar development, residents of Mada district under Gusau Local Government, Zamfara State, have fled their homes following fresh attacks by bandits.

The latest attacks in Mada, according to a report, started on Thursday, June 23, 2022, when the bandits murdered a vigilante and kidnapped seven people.

The following day after the attack, the bandits returned to the community, as they fired heavy gun-shots at the residents and abducted three others.