Bandits kill 11 in Kastina community following the killing of their informants

Following the recent killing of their informants at Tsatstkiya in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, bandits invaded the community to kill 11 people.

The bandits, who stormed the community on Saturday, May 9, 2021, also wounded three others who are currently receiving treatment in a Dutsin-ma town hospital.

According to Punch, residents of the area said the bandits were on a reprisal over the recent killing of their informants in a nearby community called Hakon Kartakawa.

The bandits, who stormed the community on motorbikes were armed with sophisticated weapons.

One of the residents said, “The bandits stormed Tsatstkiya and killed people to send messages to people in the community that they were unhappy over the killing of one of their informants at Hakon Kartakawa.”

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.

