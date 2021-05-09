Bandits kill 11 in Kastina community following the killing of their informants

According to Punch, residents of the area said the bandits were on a reprisal over the recent killing of their informants in a nearby community called Hakon Kartakawa.

The bandits, who stormed the community on motorbikes were armed with sophisticated weapons.

One of the residents said, “The bandits stormed Tsatstkiya and killed people to send messages to people in the community that they were unhappy over the killing of one of their informants at Hakon Kartakawa.”