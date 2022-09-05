Bandits kidnap 3 as police rescue House of Assembly candidate in Katsina

Although police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the incident, eyewitnesses said the victims include two children and an adult.

In a related development, the Kankia House of Assembly candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general elections Hon. Ibrahim Tafashiya has been rescued by the Police in Katsina State.

Tafashiya was abducted on Saturday night September 3, 2022 by a gang of terrorists operating in the Kankia Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesman SP Gambo Isah confirmed this in a statement on Sunday adding that the rescue operation commenced immediately after the command received a distress call.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Kankia, Superintendent Ilyasu Ibrahim had consequently led a team of police officers and blocked all the possible exit routes of the terrorists and engaged them in a fierce gun duel leading to the rescue of the victim.

Similarly, some terrorists raided the home of Salisu Gide, Isah Kaita College of Education registrar in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the State, and abducted him and his wife.

Isah who confirmed this in a statement said, the police upon receipt of the distress call, engaged the terrorists and rescued the registrar but, the terrorists succeeded in going with the registrar’s wife.

He added that a rescue operation is ongoing with a view to rescuing the wife of the registrar and others in captivity.

The police spokesperson added that according to intelligence, the terrorists and their victims were sighted around the Batsari Local Government Area of the State.