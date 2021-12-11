Bandits kidnap 11 in fresh Sokoto attack

Bandits have again struck in Sokoto state kidnapping 11 people including a chief Imam, Aminu Garba in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.
The bandits on Saturday blocked Sabon Birni-Gatawa road, shot three persons and abducted seven others.
Garba was said to be preparing to lead Juma’at congregational prayer at Gatawa village on Friday, December 10, 2021, when the bandits invaded the community.
The cleric according to Daily Trust was kidnapped with three others.
Confirming the attacks, Sa’idu Ibrahim, a lawmaker in the state said the injured persons are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Wamakko.
Ibrahim said another victim, who was shot at Dama village got her leg amputated because it could not be fixed.
This is coming barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari sent a high-level security delegation to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in activities of bandits.
