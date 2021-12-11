Bandits kidnap 11 in fresh Sokoto attack

Garba was said to be preparing to lead Juma’at congregational prayer at Gatawa village on Friday, December 10, 2021, when the bandits invaded the community.

The cleric according to Daily Trust was kidnapped with three others.

Again on Saturday, bandits blocked Sabon Birni-Gatawa road, shot three persons and abducted seven others.

Confirming the attacks, Sa’idu Ibrahim, a lawmaker in the state said the injured persons are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Wamakko.

Ibrahim said another victim, who was shot at Dama village got her leg amputated because it could not be fixed.