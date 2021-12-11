RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bandits kidnap 11 in fresh Sokoto attack

Authors:

bayo wahab

The bandits on Saturday blocked Sabon Birni-Gatawa road, shot three persons and abducted seven others.

Bandits (Naija News)
Bandits (Naija News)

Bandits have again struck in Sokoto state kidnapping 11 people including a chief Imam, Aminu Garba in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

Garba was said to be preparing to lead Juma’at congregational prayer at Gatawa village on Friday, December 10, 2021, when the bandits invaded the community.

The cleric according to Daily Trust was kidnapped with three others.

Again on Saturday, bandits blocked Sabon Birni-Gatawa road, shot three persons and abducted seven others.

Confirming the attacks, Sa’idu Ibrahim, a lawmaker in the state said the injured persons are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Wamakko.

Ibrahim said another victim, who was shot at Dama village got her leg amputated because it could not be fixed.

This is coming barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari sent a high-level security delegation to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in activities of bandits.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Akeredolu insists power must shift to south in 2023

Gov Akeredolu insists power must shift to south in 2023

APC says new PDP leadership is not different from its immediate past leadership

APC says new PDP leadership is not different from its immediate past leadership

NUT accuses Kaduna SUBEB of coercing teachers to write competency test

NUT accuses Kaduna SUBEB of coercing teachers to write competency test

Lawmaker wants non-performing politicians to be stoned

Lawmaker wants non-performing politicians to be stoned

UAE writes Aviation Minister over Nigeria’s action against Emirates Airline

UAE writes Aviation Minister over Nigeria’s action against Emirates Airline

Nigeria records 533 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria records 533 new COVID-19 infections

Atiku believes parents should be forced to send their kids to school

Atiku believes parents should be forced to send their kids to school

Gov Umahi suspends permanent secretary over delay in salary payment

Gov Umahi suspends permanent secretary over delay in salary payment

Imota Rice Mill: Sanwo-Olu tasks contractors on production date

Imota Rice Mill: Sanwo-Olu tasks contractors on production date

Trending

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Female SHS students smoke in class

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

8 children who locked themselves inside abandoned car confirmed dead in Lagos

The bodies of the children have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.