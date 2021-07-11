RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bandits invade palace, kidnap Emir of Kajuru, 10 others in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police have been mobilised to trail the hoodlums with a view to rescuing the victims.

Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu. (Punch)
Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu. (Punch)

The police in Kaduna State says the emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, and 10 others have been kidnapped by suspected bandits in the early hours of Sunday in Kajuru town, headquarters of Kajuru Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Muhammad Jalige disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

Jalige said the second class traditional ruler and the other victims were kidnapped at his palace

The police spokesperson, who did not give details of how the incident happened, said policemen had, however, been mobilised to trail the hoodlums with a view to rescuing the victims.

We have deployed our men to rescue them,” he said.

