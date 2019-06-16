Bandits have reportedly killed 34 people in Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa villages of the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to Punch, the bandits who were on motorbikes attacked the village around around 5pm on Friday, June 14, 2019, and began to shoot anyone they could see in the village.

34 people died and several others were seriously wounded.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Zamfara State Command, Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident on Saturday, June 15, 2019, saying “Normalcy has been restored in Tungar Kafau and Gidan wawa in the Shibkafi LGA following attacks by bandits where 34 people were killed by the bandits.

“In order to forestall future occurrence in any part of the state, the Zamfara State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, have made adequate security arrangements to ensure adequate protection of all villages and communities in the state.

“Today, 15th June, 2019, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Usman Nagogo, was in the state government’s delegation, led by the deputy governor, to the affected villages for burial of the deceased.”

However, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians that his administration will soon put an end to banditry, kidnapping and insurgency in the country.

Buhari said his administration will overpower insurgents, kidnappers and bandits wherever they are hiding in the country.

The president gave this assurance on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the fourth convocation of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, in Katsina State.