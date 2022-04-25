Bandits demand N100m after abducting Kaduna lecturer and her daughter

The victims were kidnapped near Kasuwan Magani, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The lecturer and her daughter with a commercial driver conveying them were attacked after distributing clothes and other items to the less privileged for the Eid-el- Fitr celebration, Punch reports.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said, “They were coming back to Kaduna when the incident happened on Friday.

“They were abducted near Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru LGA, some few kilometres away from the metropolis after they successfully distributed some relief materials to the less privileged at Tilde Kargiji in Lere LGA of the state.”

According to Punch, the lecturer was said to be the widow of the late Air Commodore Abarshi.

Following their abduction, the bandits had reportedly reached out to the family demanding N100m as a ransom for their release.