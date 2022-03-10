Bamishe: Bus company begins review of safety, security procedures

He lamented the demise of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, a 22-year-old lady that was declared missing after boarding one of the company’s Bus Rapid Transit buses on Feb. 26, and later found dead by the Lagos Police Command.

Oguntona said that the company would also continue to give authorities the necessary support to ensure prompt conclusion of investigations to bring the perpetrator(s) of the evil act against Ayanwola to justice.

According to him, the Management and staff of LBSL acknowledge the emotional trauma of the Ayanwola’s family at this time and identify with them, being mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters also.

He said that when the news of the disappearance of the late Ayanwola was brought to their attention, that they worked assiduously with the Lagos Police Command and other security agencies to ensure she was found and brought home safely.

“It was therefore extremely distressing for us as an organisation to receive the report of her demise.

“We condemn this inhuman act in its entirety.

“Yesterday, Mr Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his Press Release promised that the Lagos State Government will leave no stone unturned in the investigations and everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola will be made to face justice accordingly.

“In line with Mr Governor’s firm commitment, we will continue to give the family and the appropriate authorities, the necessary support that will ensure the prompt conclusion of investigations to bring the perpetrator(s) of this evil act to justice.

”In this very sad period, we want to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and loved ones of Oluwabamise.

“We share in their grief and pray that God will give them the required fortitude to bear this deep loss,” Oguntona said.

He said that their customers were at the heart of what they do, therefore at LBSL, they were not unaware of the concerns of Lagos residents at this time.

Oguntona said that in their three years of operations, the company had maintained an excellent safety record, this isolated incident notwithstanding.

He said that LBSL wished to reassure Stakeholders/Commuters, that they had already began a review of their safety and security procedures.

The LBSL boss said that they remained committed to putting in place any recommendations by the authorities to ensure that their buses remain safe to travel in.

He said that in the next few weeks, they would engage the public, reminding them of all the safety features in their buses and how to use them

Recall that the driver of the bus on which the victim rode before her death, who had fled after the incident, was eventually arrested in Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the arrest of the driver, Andrew Nice, in a statement on Monday.

Ajisebutu said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service(DSS) and handed over to the police.