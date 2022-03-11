RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bamise: Court remands BRT driver for 30 days

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Andrew was arraigned before the court on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Bamise Ayanwola and Andrew Nice, the driver of the BRT bus she boarded before she was killed (IdomaVoice)
Bamise Ayanwola and Andrew Nice, the driver of the BRT bus she boarded before she was killed (IdomaVoice)

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has remanded Andrew Nice Omininikoron the driver of the BRT vehicle Oluwabamise Ayanwola boarded for 30 days.

Recommended articles

Omininikoron was arrested in connection with the murder of the 22-year-old lady.

He was arraigned before the court on Friday, March 11, 2022.

details later…

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court orders Umahi, Deputy to retain state government seats

Court orders Umahi, Deputy to retain state government seats

Umahi’s Sack: PDP chieftain says judgment will sanitise country’s political system

Umahi’s Sack: PDP chieftain says judgment will sanitise country’s political system

Aviation fuel: Airline operators allege hijack, worry over safety

Aviation fuel: Airline operators allege hijack, worry over safety

We don’t recognise you as APC chair, INEC tells Gov Bello

We don’t recognise you as APC chair, INEC tells Gov Bello

APC Chieftain expresses optimism on Gov Bello to Conduct credible convention

APC Chieftain expresses optimism on Gov Bello to Conduct credible convention

Immigration officials arrest over 200 Chinese nationals in Niger

Immigration officials arrest over 200 Chinese nationals in Niger

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Kidnapper snitches on his gang for giving him 200k out of N12m ransom

Kidnapper snitches on his gang for giving him 200k out of N12m ransom

Embrace dialogue, not war, Igboho urged supporters

Embrace dialogue, not war, Igboho urged supporters

Trending

Bamise: Lady who went missing after boarding BRT found dead, 2 suspects arrested

22-yr-old Bamise found dead after boarding BRT, police arrest 2 suspects.

I had to deceive drunk man to get me pregnant; no man wanted me - Woman says

Safira, a woman with tumour

﻿‘We were attacked’, BRT driver narrates how Bamise was murdered by 3 gunmen

Bamise Ayanwola and Andrew Nice, the driver of the BRT bus she boarded before she was killed (IdomaVoice)

Host apologises for sharing petrol at her party

Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin.