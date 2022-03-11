A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has remanded Andrew Nice Omininikoron the driver of the BRT vehicle Oluwabamise Ayanwola boarded for 30 days.
Bamise: Court remands BRT driver for 30 days
Andrew was arraigned before the court on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Omininikoron was arrested in connection with the murder of the 22-year-old lady.
He was arraigned before the court on Friday, March 11, 2022.
