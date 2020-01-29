Barely two months after a policeman and several goods valued at millions of Naira, went up in flames at Balogun market, a section of the popular market on Lagos Island, is reportedly on fire again.

The raging inferno was said to have started in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

While the cause of the incident cannot be ascertained at the time of filing this report, traders in the market and other residents of the area, have called on the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), and other government agencies to come to their aid.

More details later.....