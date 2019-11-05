According to NAN's report, one Brasas Plaza on Martins Street had an electrical fault on its fifth floor which led to the fire outbreak.

Pulse earlier reported that firefighters were still battling to completely put out the fire as at 5pm.

Adding that, despite the intervention of government and private firefighters, the traders, some of whom are victims of the inferno, lamented the inability of the firefighters to put out the fire.

Brasas Plaza, a five-storey building, was stocked with clothes, bags and other imported goods on every floor.

Some traders, who left their businesses for the scene of the fire outbreak, said that the wild raging fire started at about 9:00 am.

Onlookers at the Balogun market fire incident scene. [Pulse]

It was also learnt that the building, had in previous years witnessed such fire outbreak, especially when the year was coming to an end.

‘’This is no longer new to us because every year, apart from last, this building always burns.

‘’This building is owned by one business woman. The building is not part of Balogun market,’’ one of the traders said.

As the fire raged uncontrollably on the fifth and fourth floors, many young men and were helping to salvage the yet to be burnt goods.

For four hours, the Lagos State Fire Service, UBA Fire Service, Union Bank Bronto Skylift F42 and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) found it difficult to put out the fire.