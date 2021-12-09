Backup App: How to protect yourself from emergencies and violations this festive season

What if there was a technology solution that could help you to discreetly record these activities, send them to people in your network, and provide your location? How about a solution that could send a rescue signal and live tracking of your location to your friends, families, and social media without the officers knowing? Well, we have a solution! Backup can do this and much more.

This App has unique and user-friendly features that do not only get you help but also help you record the incident as evidence. The Backup App can be used for other emergencies like kidnap, banditry, and a host of others. How can I access the Backup App?

1. Download the App

The App is available for download on Play Store and Apple Store as “My Back Up”. You can also download it at www.mybackup.ng.

2. Create the Account

The registration is pretty straightforward, it simply requires you to add your emergency contact. Your emergency contact is that person who would be required to rescue you in the event of an emergency.

3. Start Reporting

You can report for yourself and someone else. Tapping the report for yourself or someone else means you are calling for help. The app alerts your emergency contacts and stakeholders in that vicinity and records the incident automatically without your perpetrators’ knowledge. What are you waiting for? Download THE BACKUP APP today!

